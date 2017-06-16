The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly on Monday will talk about what projects the borough should submit for a federal infrastructure funding program.

According to a memo from Borough Clerk Kacie Paxton, the state has asked for proposals to submit to the federal program. Municipalities have been asked to identify three projects, ranked by priority.

Borough employees have come up with recommendations. The first is a new biomass boiler system for Ketchikan High School. The estimated cost of the new heating system is $1.5 million. The project already has been designed and engineered, so just needs a funding source to move forward, according to the memo.

The second recommended project is replacement of Houghtaling Elementary School’s roof, with an estimated $3.4 million cost. The third is $2.1 million to improve the South Tongass water distribution system.

The borough’s state lobbyist encouraged the borough to choose two additional projects for submittal. According to the memo, other projects with a lower priority include a $1 million water storage tank for North Tongass Fire and EMS; a $365,000 paving project on Roosevelt Drive; and $1.2 million to renovate the borough’s transit center.

Also Monday, the Assembly will consider whether to object to a marijuana cultivation license application from Mike Keiser of Last Frontier Joint Operations. The proposed new business would be located in the Marble Island commercial warehouse on Revilla Road.

In other matters, Borough Manager Ruben Duran has asked for direction from the Assembly for a proposed timeline to work toward a work session on grants for non-profit agencies.

Duran suggested a meeting with the agencies on June 28, and providing a survey for them to complete; then a work session during the regular July 17 Assembly meeting to discuss the survey’s results and how to move forward.

Monday’s Assembly meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers at the White Cliff building. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting.