Ketchikan Creek has opened to sport fishing for all species, including king salmon, according to an announcement from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The Deer Mountain Hatchery will not be collecting brood stock from the creek this year, according to the announcement. Therefore, there will be excess king salmon in Ketchikan Creek available for harvest.

The bag and possession limit for king salmon in Ketchikan Creek is two of any size. Chinook harvested in the creek do not count toward a nonresident angler’s annual limit.

The bag and possession limit for salmon, other than kings, 16 inches or greater in length, is two per day in combination, and two in possession.

Fishing gear permitted in Ketchikan Creek is one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure.