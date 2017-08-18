New candidates filed Friday for seats on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School Board and Ketchikan City Council.

David Timmerman, a former School Board member, joins incumbent Diane Gubatayao on the October ballot. And incumbent City Council Member David Kiffer filed for re-election.

There are three seats open on School Board this year. The other two seats belong to Glenn Brown and Misty Browne, although Misty Browne resigned in mid-July.

Three seats also are open on the Ketchikan City Council. Incumbents Dick Coose and Mark Flora filed earlier to retain their seats.

There also are three seats open on the Borough Assembly. They are held by John Harrington, Mike Painter and Glen Thompson. Painter and Thompson can’t run for re-election because of term limits.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, two candidates have filed for Assembly. They are Amanda “AJ” Pierce and Alan Bailey. In a Facebook post late Thursday, Kevin Gadsey announced his intention to run for Assembly, but hadn’t turned in the paperwork by deadline for this report.

Gadsey runs the Ketchikan Wellness Coalition.

The filing period for local office closes next Friday, Aug. 25th. For filing information, contact the city or borough clerk.

This report has been updated to include Dave Kiffer’s filing.