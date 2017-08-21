Ketchikan officially has one candidate for each open seat on the local ballot.

Since Friday afternoon, two more candidates filed for local elected office. Kevin Gadsey filed late Friday for a seat on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly; and Bill Blankenship filed Monday for a one-year seat on the Ketchikan School Board.

There are three seats open on both the Assembly and School Board.

The other two Assembly candidates are Amanda “AJ” Pierce and Alan Bailey. For School Board, the other two candidates are David Timmerman and incumbent Diane Gubatayao.

There also are three seats open on the Ketchikan City Council this year, and so far only the incumbents have filed to run. They are David Kiffer, Dick Coose and Mark Flora.

The filing period for local office closes Friday at 5 p.m. For filing information, contact the city or borough clerk.