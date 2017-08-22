A fourth candidate has signed on to run for Ketchikan School Board.

Outgoing Assembly Member Glen Thompson, who can’t run for re-election to that body because of term limits, submitted paperwork late Monday afternoon for one of two three-year terms on the School Board.

Also running for those seats are former School Board member David Timmerman and incumbent Diane Gubatayao.

A one-year seat also is open on the School Board. Bill Blankenship is running for that seat.

Other candidates who have filed for local office so far are Alan Bailey, Kevin Gadsey and Amanda “AJ” Pierce, running for three Assembly seats; and incumbents Dick Coose, Mark Flora and David Kiffer, running for Ketchikan City Council.

The filing period for local office closes at 5 p.m. Friday. For filing information, contact the city or borough clerk.