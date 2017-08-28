Ketchikan’s soggy weather tapered off over the weekend, and turned into warm sunshine by Monday, repairs to a culvert on North Tongass Highway are complete, and Ward Lake has receded back to normal levels.

According to a Monday news release from the Ketchikan/Misty-Fiords Ranger District, Signal Creek Campground next to the lake has reopened.

District Ranger Susan Howle inspected the Ward Lake recreational area, and there was minimal damage to the trails. A footbridge near the day-use area shelters was lifted off of its foundation, but appears stable. The news release states that it should be repaired later this week.

The public is encouraged to exercise caution on trails and bridges, and to report any damage.

For questions or concerns, call the Ketchikan Misty Fiords Ranger District at 225-2148.