September is National Preparedness Month. To kick things off, Dave Owings of SEAPRO stopped by KRBD to speak about making an emergency plan.

Here are some helpful links to information:

Tsunami evacuation routes and emergency shelters – https://evogov.s3.amazonaws.com/media/16/media/42281.pdf

Emergency preparedness tips for Alaskans – ready.alaska.gov

National emergency preparedness information – ready.gov