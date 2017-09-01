The City of Ketchikan’s Museum Department has hired Marni Rickelmann as its new senior curator of programs.

Rickelmann has been program director at the Ketchikan Area Arts and Humanities Council for about five years. According to an announcement from the city, Rickelmann moved here from Michigan, where she worked at the University of Michigan and The Ark, a music venue.

Rickelmann will fill a position left vacant when Anita Maxwell was promoted to museum director.

Maxwell also is a former Arts Council employee, along with the museum’s Program Coordinator Ann Froeschle. The museum’s former director, Lacey Gilbo, also worked for the Arts Council before moving to the city’s Museum Department.

Rickelmann is due to start her new job on Sept. 11.