There were no injuries reported after two separate vehicle accidents in Ketchikan Thursday, but in both cases the driver was charged with drunk driving.

According to the Alaska State Troopers online dispatch, the first accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Bugge Road and South Tongass Highway.

The driver was a 68-year-old Ketchikan woman. Troopers report that she drove off the roadway and hit a power pole and the guardrail. She was charged with driving under the influence, and taken to Ketchikan Correctional Center.

The second accident happened at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday at Mile 6 North Tongass Highway. Troopers report that the 26-year-old Ketchikan man driving the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail.

The man was charged with driving under the influence, and taken to Ketchikan Correctional Center.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned Friday.