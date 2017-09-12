The Ketchikan School Board has a light meeting agenda for Wednesday.

On that agenda is discussion of a proposed Employee Assistance Program. One such program is provided through a national insurance company, Unum. Through that company’s program, district employees would have access to consultants and online resources for a variety of personal and work issues.

The basic program costs $15 per employee annually. Some of the assistance services listed include legal, financial, physical and mental health, conflict management, crisis counseling and training for supervisors.

Also on the agenda is an executive session to discuss contract negotiations with the Ketchikan Education Association.

Wednesday’s school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers at the White Cliff building. Public comment will be heard at the start and end of the meeting.