Capital projects and how to prioritize them is on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly agenda for Monday.

The prioritized list will be sent to the Legislature and the governor’s office, in hopes of getting state funding. The list has already gone through the Lobbying Executive Committee, but needs to be approved by the assembly, the Ketchikan City Council and the Saxman City Council.

According to the resolution on Monday’s assembly agenda, the top project would be $2.5 million for improvements at the Ketchikan shipyard, which is owned by the state and managed by Vigor Industrial.

Second on the list would be an accessible ramp to the Ketchikan International Airport’s floatplane dock, at a cost of about $450,000. Third is about $380,000 to develop the Saxman Seaport.

The resolution also lists policy priorities. The first encourages the state to continue its current structure of sharing Alaska cruise head tax funds with coastal communities affected by the cruise industry.

The second focuses on the Public Employee Retirement System, also called PERS. It encourages the state to resist adding to local governments’ cost burden for that pension system.

The third encourages state lawmakers to remove or reduce policies that discourage non-organized areas from forming boroughs.

Monday’s assembly meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting.