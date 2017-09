Travis Robbins, airport fire chief and assistant manager, and airport security supervisor Mark Sivertsen speak about an emergency drill planned for October 21st. Volunteers are needed.

If interested in being a “victim,” contact Mark Sivertsen at 228-6689 or email – marks@kgbak.us

To sign up for emergency alerts through the nixel program, use one of the following methods:

-Text “99901” to 888777

-Signup at www.ktn-ak.us/kfd-prepare

-Register at www.nixle.com