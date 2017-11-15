Two Ketchikan residents were arrested and charged on Saturday after one allegedly brought methamphetamine and heroin by plane to Ketchikan International Airport.

According to the Ketchikan Police Department, city and airport police contacted a 27-year-old woman as she arrived. Police say she had 1.7 grams of meth and 3.2 grams of heroin in her possession.

The woman was charged with second- and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

A 29-year-old man was at the airport to meet the woman. According to police, the man is a convicted felon and had a loaded handgun with him. He was charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, one felony and one misdemeanor.

Both had their initial court hearings on Saturday. Their next hearings are set for Nov. 21.