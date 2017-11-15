Two Washington State residents were arrested last week for allegedly flying with about six ounces of methamphetamine from Seattle to Ketchikan International Airport.

According to a report posted Tuesday afternoon on the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch, the two men, ages 26 and 37, were arrested at the airport on Nov. 9th by the Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan. They were each charged with two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

The dispatch report estimates the street value of the drugs at $133,600. That assumes a sale price of $100 per .125 grams.

According to online court records, the men each had initial court hearings on Friday. Their next scheduled hearings are set for 1 p.m. Nov. 20th.

According to the Troopers report, Ketchikan International Airport Police, Ketchikan Police Department, and local Troopers helped with the investigation.