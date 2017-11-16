KRBD will hold its Annual Membership Meeting on the air on Saturday, November 18th staring at 5 pm. Members may call in with questions at the end of the meeting.
This is an opportunity to meet the Board of Governors and hear all about what’s has been happening at your community radio station.
Annual Meeting Agenda
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 5:00 pm On-Air
- Call to Order
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of minutes from previous annual meeting
- Board of Governor’s Introduction
- GeneralManager’s Report
- CoastAlaska Report
- President’s Report
- Open floor for Public Comment
- Adjournment
2016 KRBD Annual Meeting Minutes