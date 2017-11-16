KRBD will hold its Annual Membership Meeting on the air on Saturday, November 18th staring at 5 pm. Members may call in with questions at the end of the meeting.

This is an opportunity to meet the Board of Governors and hear all about what’s has been happening at your community radio station.

Annual Meeting Agenda

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 5:00 pm On-Air

Call to Order

Approval of Agenda

Approval of minutes from previous annual meeting

Board of Governor’s Introduction

GeneralManager’s Report

CoastAlaska Report

President’s Report

Open floor for Public Comment

Adjournment

2016 KRBD Annual Meeting Minutes