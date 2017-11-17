The Ketchikan City Council rescheduled its regular Nov. 16th meeting for Monday, Nov. 20th because too many council members were going to be out of town.

On that rescheduled meeting agenda, the council will hear a presentation from consulting firm Moffatt and Nichol about plans to develop the Port of Ketchikan’s uplands. That planning is part of an overall effort by the city to respond to larger cruise ships expected to arrive in the next couple of years.

Moffatt and Nichol held a public input meeting on Wednesday to hear from community members. Monday’s presentation will provide time for the council to provide input, as well.

Also Monday, the council will decide whether to provide $5,000 for continued legal intervention related to reinstating the Roadless Rule exemption for the Tongass. The city previously paid $3,000 to be part of that statewide effort.

In a memo to the council, Solid Waste Superintendent Lenny Neely announced that China’s proposed ban on recyclables could affect Ketchikan’s program. He writes that every recycling program depends on the international market, and China is the largest.

Neely says it’s too soon to know how much of an impact the ban would have. He’ll know more over the next few months.

Monday’s Ketchikan City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting.