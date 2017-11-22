A 38-year-old Ketchikan man has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a minor for actions that allegedly took place between 2003 and 2005.

Chau Minh Nguyen was arrested Monday and had his first court appearance on Tuesday. Bail was set at $25,000.

According to the complaint filed in court by Ketchikan Police Detective Ryan Pritz, the alleged victim told police he was repeatedly sexually abused at Nguyen’s residence when Nguyen would babysit him. The alleged victim was 3 to 5 years old at the time.

A search warrant was issued for Nguyen’s home, and the layout of the residence and details about the bedroom matched the alleged victim’s account according to court documents.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the court assigned the state Public Defender Agency to represent Nguyen. A bail hearing was held today. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on December 1st.